U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
09/26/2025 04:40 PM
Taipei, Sept. 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.107 to close at NT$30.545.
Turnover totaled US$1.185 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$30.500 and moved to a high of NT$30.566 before the close.
