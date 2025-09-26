To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Sept. 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.107 to close at NT$30.545.

Turnover totaled US$1.185 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$30.500 and moved to a high of NT$30.566 before the close.