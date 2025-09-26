Taiwan headline news
09/26/2025 10:19 AM
Taipei, Sept. 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: 4 former DPP members sentenced to prison for spying for China
@China Times: President Lai authorizes military to enter homes for disaster relief
@Liberty Times: President Lai orders Hualien levees repaired within 1 month
@Economic Daily News: U.S. Section 232 investigations expand to robotics sector
@Commercial Times: New Section 232 investigations could escalate U.S.-China trade war
@Taipei Times: Foreign minister meets with allies in NY
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 1.70%09/26/2025 01:43 PM
- Culture
NCCU investigates lecturer's remarks on menstrual leave09/26/2025 12:12 PM
- Society
True Yoga Fitness suspends six outlets; authorities launch probe09/26/2025 11:52 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading09/26/2025 10:41 AM
- Politics
Taiwanese agricultural groups sign LOIs with Indiana for soybeans, corn09/26/2025 10:26 AM