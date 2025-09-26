Focus Taiwan App
09/26/2025 10:19 AM
Taipei, Sept. 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 4 former DPP members sentenced to prison for spying for China

@China Times: President Lai authorizes military to enter homes for disaster relief

@Liberty Times: President Lai orders Hualien levees repaired within 1 month

@Economic Daily News: U.S. Section 232 investigations expand to robotics sector

@Commercial Times: New Section 232 investigations could escalate U.S.-China trade war

@Taipei Times: Foreign minister meets with allies in NY

