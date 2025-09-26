Focus Taiwan App
True Yoga Fitness suspends six outlets; authorities launch probe

09/26/2025 11:52 AM
CNA photo Sept. 24, 2025
CNA photo Sept. 24, 2025

Taipei, Sept. 26 (CNA) Singapore-based True Yoga Fitness has suspended operations at six of its outlets in Taipei, New Taipei and Taoyuan without prior notice, prompting investigations by local governments into potential violations of consumer rights.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the company said the closures were due to internal operational adjustments and staffing changes. It apologized for the inconvenience and said details on compensation for members would be provided soon.

The latest suspension follows the June closure of another branch in Taipei after its rental contract expired.

A member surnamed Chen (陳), who was a member at the now-closed Xizhi outlet in New Taipei, told CNA she learned of the suspension only when she opened the company's app on Wednesday.

Chen said she had paid more than NT$40,000 (US$1,311) for a three-year membership but had used only about one year, and is now concerned she may not receive a refund.

Taipei consumer ombudsman Yeh Chia-hao (葉家豪) said fitness centers must give customers at least 24 hours notice before suspending operations. If the suspension is the fault of the business owner, customers have the right to cancel their contracts, receive refunds for unused services and claim compensation, Yeh added.

As of Wednesday, Taipei had received 128 complaints against True Yoga, while New Taipei and Taoyuan had received 22 and 13, respectively. All three governments said they will begin investigations.

Separately, Taipei Department of Labor section chief Hung San-kai (洪三凱) said the agency will also inspect True Yoga after employees filed complaints alleging delayed salary payments.

(By Chen Yu-ting, Yeh Chen, Wang Hung-kuo, Yang Shu-min and Frances Huang)

Enditem/kb

