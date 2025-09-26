Taiwan shares close down 1.70%
09/26/2025 01:43 PM
Taipei, Sept. 26 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 443.53 points, or 1.70 percent, at 25,580.32 Friday on turnover of NT$479.75 billion (US$15.7 billion).
