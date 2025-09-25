Taiwan shares close down 0.66%
09/25/2025 01:52 PM
Taipei, Sept. 25 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 172.88 points, or 0.66 percent, at 26,023.85 Thursday on turnover of NT$488.83 billion (US$16.07 billion).
