Taiwan shares open lower
09/25/2025 09:22 AM
Taipei, Sept. 25 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 128.76 points at 26,067,97 Thursday on turnover of NT$10.07 billion (US$331.47 million).
