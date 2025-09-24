Death toll rises to 17 in Hualien lake flooding; 17 people still missing

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) The death toll from severe flooding in Hualien County caused by a breached barrier lake has risen to 17, while 17 people remain missing, the Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC) said Wednesday.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing after the barrier lake at Matai'an Creek in the mountains above Guangfu Township broke its banks during heavy rainfall from Typhoon Ragasa, the CEOC said.

The sudden release of silt-laden water and debris swept through Guangfu and the neighboring Wanrung and Fonglin townships, forcing the evacuation of more than 5,000 residents, according to the CEOC.

As of Wednesday night, 17 people had been confirmed dead, and 17 others were still missing, the CEOC said, confirming to CNA that they were all Taiwanese nationals.

Disaster relief has been pouring into the flood areas, with several politicians pledging donations to support those affected, the CEOC said.

Major retailers, including Uni-President (7-Eleven), FamilyMart, and PX Mart, have sent food and water to about 20 shelters across Hualien, while the Buddhist Tzu Chi Charity Foundation has also been providing supplies to residents affected by the disaster, according to the CEOC.

More than 600 people are still living in shelters in Hualien County due to severe flooding caused by a breached barrier lake, which had forced the evacuation of over 5000 people. CNA photo Sept. 24, 2025

Eric Chu (朱立倫), chairman of the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT), said the party will donate NT$1 million (US$32,991) to the relief and recovery efforts, while Secretary-General of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) pledged NT$100,000 as a personal contribution.

DPP Legislator Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), who concurrently chairs the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL), also said on Wednesday that the CPBL and its six teams would jointly donate NT$500,000 to the relief efforts.

None of the politicians, however, specified when the donations would be made or how the funds would be disbursed.

The Hualien County government said it has set up a disaster relief account and is also accepting donations of supplies, which can be delivered to a relief command center at Guangfu Sugar Factory or to the Zhongzheng Gymnasium in Hualien City.

Cash donations can be made to the "Hualien County Major Disaster Relief Donation Account" (花蓮縣重大災害民間賑災捐款專戶) via the Bank of Taiwan's Hualien Branch (台灣銀行花蓮分行, code 0040185) to account number 018-038-098-191, the county government said.

Donors are asked to add a note saying, "Donation for the Matai'an Creek Landslide Lake Breach Disaster" (馬太鞍溪堰塞湖潰堤災害捐贈), the county government said.

It said that after making a transfer, donors may fax or email the remittance slip or proof of payment -- along with their name, receipt title, ID number/Unified Business Number, phone number, and mailing address -- to the county government at 03-8227405 or sc@hl.gov.tw. to request an official donation receipt.