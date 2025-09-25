Focus Taiwan App
09/25/2025 09:39 AM
Taipei, Sept. 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 14 dead, 32 injured in Hualien flooding

@China Times: Hualien barrier lake overflow leaves 14 dead, 46 missing

@Liberty Times: 14 dead, 46 missing following Hualien barrier lake overflow

@Economic Daily News: U.S.-China AI race to benefit Taiwanese suppliers

@Commercial Times: Taiwan's industrial production up for 18th straight month

@Taipei Times: At least 17 dead after barrier lake bursts

Enditem/kb

