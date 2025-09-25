Taiwan headline news
09/25/2025 09:39 AM
Taipei, Sept. 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: 14 dead, 32 injured in Hualien flooding
@China Times: Hualien barrier lake overflow leaves 14 dead, 46 missing
@Liberty Times: 14 dead, 46 missing following Hualien barrier lake overflow
@Economic Daily News: U.S.-China AI race to benefit Taiwanese suppliers
@Commercial Times: Taiwan's industrial production up for 18th straight month
@Taipei Times: At least 17 dead after barrier lake bursts
Enditem/kb
Latest
- Society
Taiwan High Court acquits man imprisoned for murder of student in 199309/25/2025 03:20 PM
- Society
4 former DPP members sentenced to prison for spying for China09/25/2025 03:02 PM
- Society
YouTube comedy group 'Wackyboys' member indicted for raping minor09/25/2025 02:25 PM
- Politics
Taiwan suspends tech export rules after S. Africa agrees to talk: MOFA09/25/2025 02:12 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.66%09/25/2025 01:52 PM