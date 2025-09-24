Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Death toll reduced to 14 in Hualien flooding; 46 still missing: Agency

09/24/2025 11:31 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Mud and debris piled up at a market in Guangfu Township in Hualien County on Wednesday. CNA photo Sept. 24, 2025
Mud and debris piled up at a market in Guangfu Township in Hualien County on Wednesday. CNA photo Sept. 24, 2025

Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) The National Fire Agency revised the death toll from severe flooding in Hualien County, caused by a breached barrier lake, from 17 to 14 and updated the number of missing persons from 17 to 46 on Wednesday night.

The revision was announced at 10:27 p.m., with the agency citing confirmation from Hualien County Fire Department Director-General Wu Zhao-yuan (吳兆遠), who said some of the reported addresses of the deceased had been duplicated or incorrectly recorded.

As for the missing, the agency said the increase was due to a continuous influx of reports, some of which involved duplicate cases. After contacting and verifying each case, the number of missing stood at 46 as of 10:00 p.m., with efforts ongoing to confirm and eliminate duplicates, it added.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are continuing after the barrier lake at Matai'an Creek in the mountains above Guangfu Township burst its banks during heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Ragasa, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center.

(By Elizabeth Hsu)

Enditem

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    63