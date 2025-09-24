Death toll reduced to 14 in Hualien flooding; 46 still missing: Agency

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) The National Fire Agency revised the death toll from severe flooding in Hualien County, caused by a breached barrier lake, from 17 to 14 and updated the number of missing persons from 17 to 46 on Wednesday night.

The revision was announced at 10:27 p.m., with the agency citing confirmation from Hualien County Fire Department Director-General Wu Zhao-yuan (吳兆遠), who said some of the reported addresses of the deceased had been duplicated or incorrectly recorded.

As for the missing, the agency said the increase was due to a continuous influx of reports, some of which involved duplicate cases. After contacting and verifying each case, the number of missing stood at 46 as of 10:00 p.m., with efforts ongoing to confirm and eliminate duplicates, it added.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are continuing after the barrier lake at Matai'an Creek in the mountains above Guangfu Township burst its banks during heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Ragasa, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center.