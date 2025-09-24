U.S., Japan, EU offices offer condolences to Typhoon Ragasa victims

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) A number of representative offices in Taiwan, including those of the United States, Japan, and the European Union, have expressed their respective condolences to those who are affected by Typhoon Ragasa, after the deadly storm killed at least 17 people in Taiwan.

"The American Institute in Taiwan offers its deepest condolences to all of those affected by Typhoon Ragasa," the AIT writes in a Facebook post.

"We extend our sympathies to the families of the victims, hope for the safe rescue of the missing, and wish for the steady recovery of affected communities. On behalf of the people of the United States, we stand in solidarity with the people of Taiwan during this difficult time," the post quoted AIT Acting Director Karin Lang as saying.

Kazuyuki Katayama, Japan's representative to Taiwan, also expresses his sympathy toward those affected by the typhoon and subsequent flooding.

"My deepest condolences for the deceased and express hope that those missing will be rescued soon," Katayama said in a Facebook post made by the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association.

Meanwhile, the European Union, the Czech Republic, and Israel's office in Taipei also shared similar words of sympathy.

"We are shocked by the devastation that Typhoon Ragasa created in Taiwan. And we are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives," Lutz Güllner, head of the European Economic and Trade Office, said in a Facebook post.

Typhoon Ragasa swept Taiwan with heavy winds and rain earlier this week.

As of 5p.m. Wednesday, it claimed at least 17 lives -- all in Hualien County -- left 32 injured, including 18 in Hualien, and 17 people missing, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center and the National Fire Agency.

A majority of those who have been confirmed dead or missing were victims after floodwaters from the Matai'an Creek Barrier Lake surged into eastern Hualien County's Guangfu Township.