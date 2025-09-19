U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
09/19/2025 04:39 PM
Taipei, Sept. 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.113 to close at NT$30.22.
Turnover totaled US$1.41 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$30.12, and moved between NT$30.088 and NT$30.220 before the close.
