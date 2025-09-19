NCSIST signs defense deals with six foreign firms

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 19 (CNA) Taiwan's National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) signed contracts and memoranda of understanding with six international defense companies on Thursday, coinciding with the opening of the Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition (TADTE).

The partners include Canadian firm Airshare and U.S. companies Anduril, Leonardo DRS, AeroVironment, MARTAC, and Northrop Grumman, according to the NCSIST.

NCSIST President Li Shih-chiang (李世強) signed an MOU with Leonardo DRS Vice President Alan M. Mosher on fire-control, gun-control and sighting systems for the Army's M60A3 tanks.

In the Airshare collaboration, NCSIST will integrate the Interceptor UX rocket system with its counter-UAV technology to neutralize hostile drones and protect military units and critical infrastructure. Integration tests are planned by the end of the year in Jiupeng, Pingtung County.

NCSIST will also expand its Anduril partnership on low-cost loitering munitions and the Dive-LD underwater vehicle, Taiwan's first autonomous navigation unmanned platform capable of 10-day submerged reconnaissance.

AeroVironment will jointly develop dual-use UAVs, while MARTAC will focus on unmanned surface vessels with AI target recognition and coordinated operations, and Northrop Grumman will assist in integrating missiles within the IBCS framework.

The institute said all projects emphasize local production, technology transfer and long-term collaboration to strengthen Taiwan's indigenous defense capabilities.

TADTE, held at the Nangang Exhibition Center through Sept. 20, features 400 exhibitors from 14 countries, the largest scale in the event's history.

● Taiwan showcases its indigenous, co-produced drones at Taipei expo

● Weapons hot: Taipei defense expo showcases Taiwan's latest weaponry, drones

● Abrams tank, HIMARS rocket launchers on display as Taipei defense expo opens