Ex-WDA branch chief sentenced to 4 years, 6 months for corruption

Taipei, Sept. 18 (CNA) The New Taipei District Court on Thursday handed down a prison sentence of four years and six months, and the deprivation of civil rights for three years, to a former Workforce Development Agency (WDA) branch head Hsieh Yi-jung (謝宜容) for corruption.

Hsieh, who directed the WDA's northern branch, was found guilty of disclosing confidential information, corruption and passing undue benefits to a company in two procurement cases, as well as embezzling gift boxes worth NT$20,000 (US$665) purchased with the Ministry of Labor's Employment Stabilization Fund.

Three staffers at the WDA office were handed prison sentences ranging from one year and four months to one year and eight months, as well as fines of NT$50,000 to NT$100,000, for disclosing confidential information and providing undue benefits.

Two brothers who operated the company that received the benefits were fined NT$300,000 and given respective prison sentences of two years and one year and four months for violating Taiwan's Government Procurement Act.

A company head who lent out their bidder qualification was also found guilty of violating the Government Procurement Act and given a prison sentence of five months, convertible to a fine.

The ruling can be appealed.

The court said that instead of ensuring a transparent and fair procurement process, Hsieh instructed her subordinates to maintain close contact with the company and altered the procurement requirements to favor it.

The court noted that Hsieh, who was indicted by the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office in April, confessed during the investigation, returned her illegal gains, and showed remorse for her actions.

Investigations into Hsieh followed accusations of negligent homicide, after a 39-year-old subordinate committed suicide allegedly due to her workplace bullying late last year.

While Hsieh was removed from office due to the incident, prosecutors did not press charges, citing "no legal causation" between the suicide and Hsieh's management style.

Her alleged bullying sparked a discussion in Taiwan on workplace bullying, resulting in the resignation of former Labor Minister Ho Pei-shan (何佩珊) and inducing an anti-bullying statement from President Lai Ching-te (賴清德).