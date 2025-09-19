Focus Taiwan App
President Lai stresses public disaster preparedness in annual drills

09/19/2025 05:49 PM
President Lai Ching-te (3rd from front right) listens to a briefing while inspecting the National Disaster Prevention Day exercises in Yilan County on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Yilan County government Sept. 19, 2025
Taipei, Sept. 19 (CNA) Strengthening public awareness and training in disaster response is key to making Taiwan more resilient to both natural disasters and geopolitical challenges, President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Friday.

Speaking in Yilan County as he inspected the National Disaster Prevention Day exercises, Lai said the government had worked to strengthen the legal framework for disaster prevention and response, conduct regular drills and promote public awareness since the 1999 Jiji earthquake.

"Through regular drills, we hope to become more resilient ... [and] more capable of responding not only to natural disasters but also to geopolitical challenges," Lai said, in an apparent reference to potential military aggression from China.

The president encouraged the public to acquire first aid skills, such as CPR and simple bandaging, so they can protect themselves and assist others in emergencies.

This year's National Disaster Prevention Day exercises were held in New Taipei's Xinzhuang District on Thursday and in Yilan on Friday, focusing on responses to earthquakes and quake-triggered tsunamis.

Residents elsewhere in Taiwan received disaster alert messages on Friday morning.

Lai highlighted the participation of rescue personnel from 14 countries, including the United States, France, Japan and Turkey, as key features of this year's exercises.

Such joint drills, he added, allow partners to learn from each other and strengthen their disaster response skills.

Taiwan observes National Disaster Prevention Day on Sept. 21 each year to mark the devastating 1999 earthquake that killed more than 2,400 people.

(By Shen Ju-feng and Teng Pei-ju)

Enditem/kb

