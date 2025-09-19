Taoyuan firm, BAE Systems sign military equipment support MOU

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 19 (CNA) Taoyuan-based Champion Auto Co. on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with BAE Systems to provide logistical support and maintenance for Taiwan's military equipment.

The agreement covers a range of systems, including M109A7 self-propelled howitzers, M88A2 armored recovery vehicles, and Assault Amphibious Vehicles (AAV7).

However, the United States has yet to approve the sale of M109A7 howitzers to Taiwan.

Yoshi Tanaka, vice president of BAE Systems' International Business Development for Asia, said the company has "no comment" regarding the howitzer, adding simply that the MOU is intended to help "prepare for future needs."

BAE Systems is a multinational aerospace, defense, and security company headquartered in London.

The collaboration marks a new milestone for the company, Champion Auto said, noting that by combining BAE Systems' extensive experience in military system integration with its own local capabilities, the two firms will work together to provide the Taiwanese military with more reliable equipment support.

The Taoyuan-based company has been engaged in the sale and maintenance of construction machinery and heavy-duty vehicles.

The MOU was signed on the second day of the Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition, which is being held at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center until Saturday.

Andy Corea, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business, said that as an original manufacturer of many of Taiwan's military equipment, BAE Systems will expand its partnership with Champion Auto to continue supporting the Taiwanese military.