Three tropical depressions intensify into storms: CWA

Taipei, Sept. 19 (CNA) Three tropical depressions intensified into tropical storms on Thursday, with one likely to impact Taiwan as a typhoon, Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

The three storms, named Mitag, Ragasa and Neoguri, were designated as storms No. 17 to 19 of 2025, the CWA said.

Projected routes indicate that Ragasa is most likely to impact Taiwan.

As of 2 a.m. Friday, Ragasa was located 1,370 kilometers east-southeast of Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost point. It was moving west-northwest before turning northwest, while slowing from 11 km per hour to 6 kph.

A sea warning for Ragasa is unlikely before Sunday afternoon, but its outer rim is expected to start affecting Taiwan on Monday, the CWA said.

The storm is projected to be closest to Taiwan from Tuesday to early Wednesday, when it could intensify into a typhoon, bringing prolonged showers and thunderstorms to eastern and southeastern Taiwan as well as the Hengchun Peninsula, where extremely heavy rain is also possible, the CWA said.

Localized showers are also forecast in northern, northeastern and southern Taiwan and in central mountainous areas, with heavy rain possible in the northeast, Pingtung County and other mountainous areas.

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said forecast models for Ragasa diverge after it passes the Bashi Channel, and the system could strengthen further, underscoring the uncertainty in its development.

Meanwhile, the CWA issued a high heat alert for Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan and Taichung. Temperatures may reach 36 degrees Celsius in Taoyuan on Friday, while the other three areas could see highs above 36 degrees for at least three consecutive days.