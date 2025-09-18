DEFENSE/Taiwanese firm adopts drone inspired by Russia-Ukraine war experience
Taipei, Sept. 18 (CNA) Taiwan's Apex Aviation has purchased three AR3 drones, a model used in the Russia-Ukraine war, in a significant step toward building Taiwan's first manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) operational framework.
Apex Aviation Chairman Wilson Kao (高健祐) signed the contract on Thursday with Ricardo Mendes, CEO of the Portuguese company TEKEVER, one of the leading unmanned aerial vehicle developers and manufacturers in Europe.
The AR3 drone features a modular design that allows rapid switching of payloads such as synthetic aperture radar and infrared sensors. The model has logged more than 10,000 flight hours in Ukraine and is used by the U.K. military for electronic warfare, according to the companies.
The collaboration marks a major step for Apex Aviation, which has developed Taiwan's most advanced civilian-operated intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform under its Goshawk Project.
By pairing its manned aircraft with TEKEVER's unmanned systems, Apex Aviation said, it aims to enhance real-time decision-making and reduce operational risks in gray zone and maritime security missions.
Apex Aviation is also in talks with domestic partners on the potential transfer of local production and technology, according to Kao.
