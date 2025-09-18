Abrams tank, HIMARS rocket launchers on display as Taipei defense expo opens

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 18 (CNA) The Taipei Aerospace & Defense Exhibition opened Thursday, showcasing 51 new military systems, including the M1A2T Abrams tank and HIMARS multiple rocket launcher.

The biennial event, running until Saturday at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, features more than 400 companies from 14 countries -- the largest lineup to date, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said Wednesday.

The ministry's pavilion is divided into four sections: joint operations weapons, unmanned systems, dual-use technologies and talent recruitment. Displays include hardware, models, multimedia exhibits and interactive simulators, with guided tours to boost public understanding of Taiwan's defense capabilities.

Meanwhile, the joint operations section highlights 20 new systems such as the M1A2T tank, the HIMARS rocket system, the Chiang Kong missile and the TOW 2B anti-tank system mounted on Humvees, along with models of the Brave Eagle trainer jet and a light frigate.

Together, these reflect Taiwan's multi-domain deterrence strategy, the MND said.

The HIMARS rocket system. CNA photo Sept. 17, 2025

The Chiang Kong missile. CNA photo Sept. 17, 2025

The Mighty Hornet I attack drone. CNA photo Sept. 17, 2025

Reflecting lessons from the war in Ukraine, the MND said the unmanned systems section features 19 systems, including Mighty Hornet attack drones, an electric autonomous tactical vehicle, an unmanned surface vehicle and an autonomous underwater vehicle.

Models of the Switchblade 300 and ALTIUS 600M drones are also on display, underscoring Taiwan's drive to strengthen asymmetric warfare capabilities and expand its domestic drone industry.

The Mighty Hornet III anti-armor drone. CNA photo Sept. 17, 2025

The dual-use technology section includes innovations such as transparent electromagnetic pulse-shielding windows, a DTC VHF radio, and a next-generation intelligent security monitoring system.

Developed through defense-industry-academic collaboration, these projects aim to strengthen supply chains while advancing both defense self-reliance and broader economic growth, the ministry said.

Past shows attracted about 40,000 visitors, highlighting public support for national defense, the MND said. To further engage the public, this year's exhibition also includes a recruitment area with interactive experiences and guided tours.

The NCSIST Albatross drone. CNA photo Sept. 17, 2025

The exhibition also features a model of Taiwan’s first indigenous defense submarine, Hai Kun, in Taipei on Wednesday. CNA photo Sept. 17, 2025

Defense Minister Wellington Koo (left second) visits a tank in TADTE in Taipei on Thursday. CNA photo Sept. 17, 2025