Taiwan shares open higher
09/19/2025 09:11 AM
Taipei, Sept. 19 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 25.30 points at 25,794.66 Friday on turnover of NT$10.24 billion (US$339.97 million).
