Sylvia Chang receives Camellia Award at Busan Film Festival

Seoul, Sept. 18 (CNA) Taiwanese actress-director Sylvia Chang (張艾嘉) on Wednesday received the Camellia Award for contributions to women in cinema at the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

Accepting the award at the festival's opening ceremony, Chang said she had begun as an actor in 1972 and has been captivated by cinema ever since.

Over time, Chang said she has become more active in writing scripts, directing and producing, the difficulty of which only boosted her motivation to succeed.

The 72-year-old Chang said she was excited to premiere a new film -- the fantasy romance "Measure in Love" (他年她日) -- at the festival on Sept. 21-22, on which she served as a co-writer and producer.

According to BIFF, the Camellia Award was established in 2024 to honor the power of women in film, and is presented to a prominent filmmaker or industry professional whose work has elevated the status of women in the field.

"Measure in Love" was selected by the BIFF for the Open Cinema section, an outdoor screening venue showcasing new films that blend artistic merit with popular appeal.

The film tells the story of two people following a massive earthquake that splits the world in two and distorts time and gravity on both sides. They later meet and fall in love as if by fate and together defy the twists of time.

It will premiere in Taiwan on Oct. 3.

The Busan Film Festival runs from Sept. 17-26.