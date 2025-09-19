Supreme Court upholds jail terms for 3 pro-China unification party members

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 19 (CNA) The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld prison sentences for three members of the pro-China Chinese Unification Promotion Party (CUPP) on national security charges, with terms ranging from six months to one year, in a final ruling that cannot be appealed.

The three men -- Chiang Chiung-lin (江瓊麟), Wen Lung (温瓏), and Chu Hsin-yu (朱新瑜) -- were handed sentences of one year, 10 months, and six months, respectively, by the Taiwan High Court's Kaohsiung Branch in March.

Chu was also fined NT$50,000 (US$1,660). Furthermore, his jail sentence is convertible into a daily fine of NT$1,000 or community service, according to the ruling.

Wen, who served as the party's deputy secretary-general, was recruited by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) while doing business in China, in exchange for smoother operations and preferential treatment.

Between April 2016 and November 2018, he invited Chu, a retired Navy lieutenant, and Chiang, a retired Air Force colonel, to China and successfully recruited them. Both men later joined CUPP.

The High Court noted that Wen had studied at a military school for one year and served 22 months as a military policeman. All three men had military backgrounds and followed Chinese officials' instructions to try to recruit former and active military officers on behalf of the CCP.

Chiang also attempted to recruit an officer surnamed Chang (張) at Songshan Air Force Base by offering help with promotion, cash rewards and overseas trips, though Chang ultimately rejected the offers.

Wen, Chu, and Chiang were found guilty of developing an organization on behalf of a foreign country, a hostile external force, or its agents, the court said.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court said it found no errors in the High Court ruling.