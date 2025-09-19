U.S. House committee backs bill codifying 'Six Assurances'

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Washington, Sept. 18 (CNA) The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday approved a package of bills that would formally codify the "Six Assurances" on U.S.-Taiwan policy and fund countries maintaining diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

The panel passed the State Department Reauthorization package, which includes the Taiwan Allies Fund Act and the Six Assurances to Taiwan Act, both introduced by Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill.

"By advancing these bipartisan provisions, Congress is sending a clear signal: America will stand firm with Taiwan against coercion and intimidation from the Chinese Communist Party," Krishnamoorthi, ranking member of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the U.S. and China, said in a statement Thursday.

"The Taiwan Allies Fund Act and Six Assurances to Taiwan Act strengthen the foundation of our partnership with Taiwan, combat CCP economic coercion and reinforce peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

The Taiwan Allies Fund Act would authorize up to US$120 million from fiscal 2026 to 2028 to support Taiwan's diplomatic and economic partners targeted by Beijing's campaign to isolate Taipei, according to the statement.

Eligible countries are those maintaining official relations with Taiwan or that have significantly strengthened unofficial ties and, as a result, face Chinese pressure they cannot counter alone, the bill says.

The Six Assurances to Taiwan Act would enshrine U.S. commitments that have guided Taiwan policy for four decades and "ensure that no administration can alter them without congressional approval," according to the statement.

First issued under President Ronald Reagan, the Six Assurances stipulate that the United States has not agreed to set a deadline for ending arms sales to Taiwan, consult with China on such sales, or revise the Taiwan Relations Act, which underpins U.S. policy toward Taiwan.

They also state that Washington will not mediate between Taipei and Beijing and has not changed its position on Taiwan's sovereignty.

Although successive U.S. administrations have reiterated the Six Assurances and Congress has referenced them in legislation, they have never been codified into law.

The State Department Reauthorization package now heads to the full House and Senate for votes before it can be signed by the president.