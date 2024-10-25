U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
10/25/2024 04:14 PM
Taipei, Oct. 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.014 to close at NT$32.071.
Turnover totaled US$849 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.060 and moved between NT$32.045 and NT$32.088 before the close.
