U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Oct. 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.014 to close at NT$32.071.

Turnover totaled US$849 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.060 and moved between NT$32.045 and NT$32.088 before the close.