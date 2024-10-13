Boeing strike's impact limited to cargo jet delivery: China Airlines

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 13 (CNA) The ongoing strike at Boeing Company has had limited impact on China Airlines (CAL), one of Taiwan's largest carriers, although delivery of a new cargo jet may be postponed, CAL Chairman Hsieh Su-chien (謝世謙) said Saturday.

The 24 Boeing 787-9 passenger aircraft on order will be delivered on schedule from 2025 to 2028, while one 777F freighter will be delayed, Hsieh told reporters when attending a company event.

Boeing, which announced a decision earlier this week to cut 17,000 jobs -- about one-tenth of its workforce -- is facing a strike by 33,000 U.S. West Coast workers that has halted production of its 737 MAX, 767, and 777 jets.

The downsizing is necessary "to align with our financial reality," Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a message to employees, as the company also struggles with growing concerns over the quality of its aircraft.

However, according to Hsieh, Boeing has confirmed the 787-9 production line is unaffected, as its North Charleston, South Carolina facility has no union presence.

CAL has introduced six 777F freighters since December 2020, followed by the purchase of four more in January 2022.

According to Hsieh, nine of the aircraft have been delivered so far, but the 10th, originally scheduled for delivery in August this year, has been delayed, with the new timeline yet to be determined.