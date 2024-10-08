To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Oct. 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.089 to close at NT$32.220.

Turnover totaled US$1.716 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.100, and moved between NT$32.075 and NT$32.254 before the close.