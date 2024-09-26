Taiwan expands incentive scheme to attract repeat foreign visitors

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 26 (CNA) Taiwan's government will expand an incentive scheme to encourage independent foreign travelers to visit Taiwan more than once, the Tourism Administration said Thursday in a statement.

The agency introduced an incentive scheme in 2023 that offers foreign passport holders visiting Taiwan for three to 90 days who are not members of tour groups a chance to win a NT$5,000 (US$163) travel stipend through a lucky draw on arrival. The program runs until June 30, 2025.

To attract more repeat independent foreign visitors, the agency decided to allow those who had visited Taiwan already and were planning to visit again between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 this year to take part in a second lucky draw.

Tourism Administration Director-General Chou Yung-hui (周永暉) unveiled the expanded incentive scheme at the Tourism EXPO Japan 2024 that opened Thursday in Tokyo, according to the statement.

Taiwan is operating a Taiwan pavilion occupying an area of more than 400 square meters, the largest ever, during the tourism expo in Japan, the agency said.