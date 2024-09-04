Taiwan shares close down 4.52%
09/04/2024 02:04 PM
Taipei, Sept. 4 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 999.46 points, or 4.52 percent, at 21,092.75 Wednesday on turnover of NT$ 4,851.05 billion (US$150.86 billion).
Latest
- Sports
Cheng Ming-chih takes silver in Paralympics table tennis singles09/04/2024 03:42 PM
- Business
Taiwan raises minimum monthly wage by 4.08%09/04/2024 02:30 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 4.52%09/04/2024 02:04 PM
- Society
30 locations searched in Chinese corporate espionage probe09/04/2024 01:39 PM
- Politics
Prosecutors appeal ruling releasing TPP leader Ko Wen-je without bail09/04/2024 12:27 PM