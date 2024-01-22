Taiwan shares close up 0.76%
01/22/2024 02:01 PM
Taipei, Jan. 22 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 133.58 points, or 0.76 percent, at 17,815.10 Monday on turnover of NT$395.65 billion (US$12.62 billion).
