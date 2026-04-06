BADMINTON / Taiwan's Lin Yun-ju wins bronze at table tennis world cup in Macau
04/06/2026 11:01 AM
Taipei, April 6 (CNA) Taiwanese table tennis ace Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) took bronze at the ITTF World Cup in Macau on Sunday after losing 3-4 to Japan's Sora Matsushima in the semifinals.
Lin, 24, ranked No. 7, had beaten world No. 8 Matsushima, 18, in all six of their previous meetings.
After losing the opening game 7-11, Lin won the next two 11-6 and 12-10.
Matsushima then rallied from 7-9 down to take the fourth game 11-9 before winning the fifth 11-5 to lead 3-2.
Lin forced a decider with an 11-2 win in the sixth, but Matsushima closed out the seventh 11-6.
It was Lin's second World Cup men's singles bronze, following his 2019 finish in Chengdu.
The Macau tournament was held at the Galaxy Arena from March 30 to April 5.
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