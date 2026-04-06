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BADMINTON / Taiwan's Lin Yun-ju wins bronze at table tennis world cup in Macau

04/06/2026 11:01 AM
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Taiwanese table tennis ace Lin Yun-ju. CNA file photo
Taiwanese table tennis ace Lin Yun-ju. CNA file photo

Taipei, April 6 (CNA) Taiwanese table tennis ace Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) took bronze at the ITTF World Cup in Macau on Sunday after losing 3-4 to Japan's Sora Matsushima in the semifinals.

Lin, 24, ranked No. 7, had beaten world No. 8 Matsushima, 18, in all six of their previous meetings.

After losing the opening game 7-11, Lin won the next two 11-6 and 12-10.

Matsushima then rallied from 7-9 down to take the fourth game 11-9 before winning the fifth 11-5 to lead 3-2.

Lin forced a decider with an 11-2 win in the sixth, but Matsushima closed out the seventh 11-6.

It was Lin's second World Cup men's singles bronze, following his 2019 finish in Chengdu.

The Macau tournament was held at the Galaxy Arena from March 30 to April 5.

(By Li Chien-chung and Ko Lin)

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