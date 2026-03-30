Taiwan's Wu wins ProAm class in Porsche Carrera Cup Japan opener

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Taipei, March 30 (CNA) Taiwanese racing driver Tiger Wu (吳志祥) on Sunday won the ProAm class in the opening round of the 2026 Porsche Carrera Cup Japan (PCCJ) at Suzuka Circuit.

Wu, 59, competes for Bingo Racing and moved up to the ProAm class in 2025 after winning the Am class title in 2023 and 2024.

Established in 2001, the PCCJ is Japan's premier one-make racing series, according to Porsche Motorsport.

All drivers compete in identical Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars, ensuring that results are determined by driver skill, race strategy, and team execution.