Taiwan's Wu wins ProAm class in Porsche Carrera Cup Japan opener
03/30/2026 09:52 AM
Taipei, March 30 (CNA) Taiwanese racing driver Tiger Wu (吳志祥) on Sunday won the ProAm class in the opening round of the 2026 Porsche Carrera Cup Japan (PCCJ) at Suzuka Circuit.
Wu, 59, competes for Bingo Racing and moved up to the ProAm class in 2025 after winning the Am class title in 2023 and 2024.
Established in 2001, the PCCJ is Japan's premier one-make racing series, according to Porsche Motorsport.
All drivers compete in identical Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars, ensuring that results are determined by driver skill, race strategy, and team execution.
Latest
-
Sports
Teng Kai-wei earns first win of season in Astros debut03/30/2026 12:30 PM
-
Business
V5 Technology shares soar over 100% on debut despite Taiex plunge03/30/2026 12:00 PM
-
Politics
U.S. Senate delegation visits Taiwan to strengthen regional alliances03/30/2026 11:17 AM
-
Business
Banknote redesign to include NT$200, NT$2,000 bills: Central bank03/30/2026 11:00 AM
-
Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading03/30/2026 10:27 AM