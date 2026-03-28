BASEBALL / Monkeys defeat Brothers at Taipei Dome to open CPBL's 37th season
Taipei, March 28 (CNA) The 2026 edition of Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) season opened with the Rakuten Monkeys winning 3-2 against the CTBC Brothers at the Taipei Dome on Saturday.
The game was a repeat of last year's Taiwan Series, where the Monkeys outlasted the Brothers 9-7 in Game 5 in Taichung to capture the championship.
That title marked the Monkeys' eighth CPBL championship and the first since Rakuten took over the team in 2020. It was also only the second time in league history that a challenger defeated a half-season champion.
Currently, 360 games have been scheduled to take place across Taiwan's 11 baseball stadiums, with each of Taiwan's six teams in the CPBL to participate in 120 games at least, split between 60 home and 60 away games.
The Tainan Asia-Pacific International Baseball Stadiums and Training Centers have been inducted this year to replace the Tainan Municipal Baseball Stadium as Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions' home base.
Additionally, Taipei Dome had initially been scheduled to host 52 games for the CPBL in 2025 before adding 14 more days for the second half of the league's 36th season to house a total of 66 matches.
Currently, the Taipei Dome has planned to host 58 games for the 2026 season, with the Saturday Monkeys-Brothers match being the opener.
-
Taiwanese pitcher makes MLB opening-day roster for 1st time in 7 yearsTeng Kai-wei (鄧愷威) was the only Taiwanese player to make an opening-day roster in Major League Baseball (MLB) when its 2026 season kicked off Wednesday in the United States.03/26/2026 10:45 AM
-
Astros' Teng Kai-wei yields one run in first 2026 spring training startTeng Kai-wei (鄧愷威), the only Taiwanese pitcher to have pitched in Major League Baseball (MLB) during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, allowed one run over three innings in his first spring training start with the Houston Astros in Florida on Friday.03/14/2026 12:48 PM
-
Uni-Lions star Chen Chieh-hsien out 4-6 weeks with fractured fingerUni-President 7-Eleven Lions' outfielder Chen Chieh-hsien (陳傑憲), who fractured his left index finger during the 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC), is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks.03/13/2026 07:58 PM
-
Politics
Cabinet defense budget good for regional security contribution: Greene03/28/2026 10:15 PM
-
Politics
Lawmaker Hsu Hsin-ying wins KMT nomination for Hsinchu County magistrate03/28/2026 09:56 PM
-
Society
CPC Corp. to raise gasoline, diesel prices again Monday03/28/2026 09:11 PM
-
Sports
Monkeys defeat Brothers at Taipei Dome to open CPBL's 37th season03/28/2026 08:21 PM
-
Society
3 injured after tour bus gutted by fire on Freeway No. 103/28/2026 06:07 PM