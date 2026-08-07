U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
08/07/2026 04:08 PM
Taipei, Aug. 7 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.027 to close at NT$32.288.
Turnover totaled US$2.124 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.240, and moved between NT$32.200 and NT$32.350 before the close.
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