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U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Aug. 7 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.027 to close at NT$32.288.

Turnover totaled US$2.124 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.240, and moved between NT$32.200 and NT$32.350 before the close.