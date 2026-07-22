Retired Navy official detained on suspicion of corruption

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Kaohsiung, July 22 (CNA) A retired Navy rear admiral surnamed Shih (施) was ordered detained on Tuesday on suspicion of helping a solar power company secure a NT$50 million (US$1.55 million) government contract while serving as commander of the Navy's Zuoying Logistics Support Command.

The Kaohsiung District Court approved prosecutors' request to detain Shih and two others on corruption-related charges on Tuesday night.

According to the court, Shih and one of the other two suspects, surnamed Ouyang (歐陽), denied the allegations under questioning, but the statements made by all three suspects, including a businessman surnamed Lin (林), were inconsistent with testimony from other witnesses.

Given that key details of the case still require testimony from additional witnesses, and that Shih previously held a senior military position and may still exert influence over others, the court decided there was a risk of collusion and ordered the trio detained without visitation rights.

According to prosecutors and police, Shih is suspected of using his position to help a solar company win a contract worth more than NT$50 million to install solar photovoltaic panels at the command as part of the military's green energy policy.

In exchange, he received kickbacks exceeding NT$1 million, prosecutors alleged.

Acting on tip-offs, the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office launched searches at multiple locations on Monday and brought in more than 10 suspects and witnesses for questioning.

They subsequently sought to detain Shih, Lin and Ouyang, who was described as Lin's friend.

Few details of the case have been released pending further investigation, and the Navy declined to comment, saying only that the case is currently under investigation by judicial authorities and that it is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.