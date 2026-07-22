Taiwan shares open higher
07/22/2026 09:14 AM
Taipei, July 22 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 280.88 points at 44,513.75 Wednesday on turnover of NT$12.70 billion (US$392.76 million).
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