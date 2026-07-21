Consumer groups launch lawsuits over tainted cooking oil

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Taipei, July 21 (CNA) Two Taiwanese consumer groups launched separate legal actions Tuesday over cooking oil found to contain excessive levels of the carcinogen benzo[a]pyrene (BaP), with claims involving schools estimated to reach NT$6 billion (US$188 million).

The Consumer Protection Association in Taiwan (CPAT) began accepting applications from schools seeking compensation on behalf of affected students, faculty and staff.

The association plans to name Central Union Oil Corp., Taisun Enterprise Co., Fwusow Industry Co. and Formosa Oilseed Processing Co. as defendants.

CPAT Vice President Lin Chi-hsiang (林祺祥) said the legal action builds on a 2015 lawsuit in which the association sought about NT$3.7 billion for approximately 20,000 students at more than 90 schools affected by an earlier tainted cooking oil scandal.

With more than 1,000 schools affected in the latest case, CPAT expects the amount sought to set a record.

Schools and contracted meal suppliers can download application forms from the CPAT website. Schools should compile student lists and supporting documentation before submitting applications by Oct. 30.

Separately, the Consumers' Foundation, Chinese Taipei launched legal proceedings on behalf of individual consumers, initially naming the same four companies as defendants.

Consumers' Foundation, Chinese Taipei Chairman Teng Wei-chung speaks at a press conference in Taipei on Tuesday. CNA photo July 21, 2026

Foundation Chairman Teng Wei-chung (鄧惟中) said additional companies could be added if investigations determine that they also bear responsibility.

Eligible consumers can register online and should retain proof of purchase while authorities continue identifying affected products, the foundation said.

In addition to compensation for purchases, the foundation plans to seek punitive damages of between one and five times the amount of consumers' losses under Taiwan's Consumer Protection Act.

The foundation argued that consumers exposed to a carcinogenic substance suffered health concerns and psychological distress even if they had not developed cancer, although establishing a direct causal link between the contaminated oil and any illness may prove difficult.

The scandal emerged after seven batches of cooking oil produced by Central Union between April and June were found to contain excessive levels of BaP, prompting widespread recalls.

Subsequent government testing found that the company's other available batches met food safety standards.