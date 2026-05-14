Taipei Zoo otter arrives in New Zealand for conservation program

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 14 (CNA) The Taipei Zoo announced on Thursday that one of its Asian small-clawed otters has arrived at New Zealand's Auckland Zoo to participate in an international conservation program aimed at contributing to biodiversity.

In a press release, the zoo said the otter departed for Auckland Tuesday evening to participate in a conservation program coordinated by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria.

The program selected the Taiwan-born otter to help conserve the Asian small-clawed otter population by contributing to genetic diversity through its transfer to the New Zealand zoo.

After arriving at Auckland Zoo, the otter is currently undergoing quarantine procedures, after which it will join the zoo's Asian small-clawed otter family.

Taipei Zoo explained that the Asian small-clawed otter is the smallest otter species and is commonly found in the wetlands, rivers, and lakes of Southeast and South Asia.

As the otter species requires good quality water, an unpolluted natural habitat and ample food sources to survive, the sizes of the otter's wild populations reflect the condition of local water sources.

Moreover, the otter is listed as Vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species, Taipei Zoo said, adding that the species is threatened by illegal hunting and captivity.

The zoo wished the otter a smooth transition in its new environment and a successful start to a new life in New Zealand.