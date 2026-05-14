Ex-basketball coach indicted for alleged sexual assault, filming of 53 minors

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Taipei, May 14 (CNA) A former Taipei elementary school basketball coach surnamed Chi (戚) has been indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting minors and filming sexual images involving up to 53 victims, according to the Shilin District Prosecutors Office.

Chi was indicted on Wednesday after the investigation concluded on charges under the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act, the Child and Juvenile Welfare and Rights Protection Act, and the Criminal Code.

According to the indictment, Chi created Instagram accounts in June and July last year and used a female profile photo to pose as a woman, allegedly befriending underage girls and persuading them to send nude and sexually explicit photos and videos to him via the social media app.

Prosecutors said Chi is also accused of luring and sexually assaulting two other children in separate incidents in August and November 2025, including at his residence and during a hotel stay, while allegedly filming the incidents with his mobile phone.

In addition, prosecutors said that between 2024 and 2025, the former coach secretly filmed students in toilets and shower areas at schools or other locations using his mobile phone, capturing sexual images of them without their knowledge.

Prosecutors said Chi abused his position as a coach and the trust of students, causing serious harm to their mental health and development. They added that the case involved up to 53 victims and more than 1,000 sexual images and videos over several years, calling for a severe sentence given the scale of the offenses.

The suspect has been held in custody since the investigation began and Shilin District Court recently granted an extension of his detention, they said.

According to the Taipei Department of Education, Chi was immediately dismissed when the case first came to light late last year, and was later handed administrative penalties including a lifetime teaching ban and a NT$21 million fine.

The department said it would continue to monitor judicial proceedings and cooperate fully with the investigation, while strengthening personnel screening, training and reporting mechanisms to help ensure student safety and protect students' rights.