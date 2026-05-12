2 arrested after string of break-ins at Shopee self-pickup stores

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 12 (CNA) Two men were arrested after allegedly breaking into six Shopee self-pickup stores in northern Taiwan over a nine-day period and stealing around NT$1 million (US$33,000) in cash, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said Tuesday.

At a news conference on the case, investigators said the thefts occurred in late March at stores in New Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu County, where the suspects used angle grinders and metal bars to force open payment machines inside unmanned pickup stores before fleeing with the cash.

CIB officials said surveillance footage and evidence collected from multiple crime scenes indicated the same two men were responsible for all six incidents.

Police identified the suspects as surnamed Lin (林) and Yang (楊), both in their 40s and with prior criminal records involving drugs and theft.

Investigators said the pair allegedly targeted stores in relatively remote areas and carried out the thefts during the early morning hours when fewer people were around.

Police conducted coordinated raids on March 28 and arrested the men, one in New Taipei's Tucheng District, the other in Taoyuan's Pingzhen District, seizing suspected burglary paraphernalia, including power tools, crowbars and a master key used for motorcycles.

The two suspects were transferred to the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office for investigation on suspicion of aggravated theft, the CIB said.