Ex-art teacher indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting 4 students

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Taipei, May 12 (CNA) A former teacher at National Taiwan College of Performing Arts was indicted Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting four students, prosecutors said, adding that the incidents caused lasting psychological trauma to the victims.

According to the indictment, Lee Tung-chun (李菄峻) took advantage of his authority over student's performance opportunities on trips outside campus, in the knowledge they would be afraid to resist.

During those different outings, Lee invited the four students to stay overnight at his rented residence, during which he allegedly sexually assaulted them and committed other indecent acts, the indictment said, without providing further details on when the offences took place.

Some of the victims were minors at the time.

On Tuesday, the Shilin District Prosecutors Office said it concluded its investigation and indicted Lee under the Criminal Code.

Prosecutors urged the court to consider that Lee, as a teacher, was responsible for caring for and protecting students, but instead acted to satisfy his own desires, causing lasting psychological trauma and harming their healthy development.

His conduct had a negative impact on society and was highly reprehensible, prosecutors said, calling for the court to take that into consideration when reviewing the case.