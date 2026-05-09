Taiwan headline news
05/09/2026 11:23 AM
Taipei, May 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Legislative Yuan passes U.S. arms bill with spending ceiling of NT$780 billion
@China Times: NT$780 billion defense spending bill passed in two funding provisions
@Liberty Times: With KMT, TPP cutting arms spending budget by NT$470 billion, bill passed with ceiling of NT$780 billion
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks sitting on sound fundamentals attract institutional buying
@Commercial Times: 15 stocks with sales, earnings growth expected to lead Taiex to challenge 50,000 points
@Taipei Times: Legislature passes defense budget bill
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