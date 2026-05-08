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Taipei, May 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Civil servants, teachers cannot be hired without declaring they do not have Chinese household registration: Personnel agency

@China Times: National health insurance premiums likely to rise in 2028

@Liberty Times: 2 dummy torpedoes successfully launched as Hai Kun prepares for overnight submerged navigation in delivery countdown

@Economic Daily News: FSC reviews stocks-under-disposition warning system

@Commercial Times: Institutional investors expect TAIEX to reach 50,000, say it is no dream

@Taipei Times: Bill to lower voting age passes review

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