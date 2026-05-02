U.S. coffee body defends 'Chinese Taipei' naming for Taiwan competitors

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Los Angeles, May 1 (CNA) A U.S.-based coffee association that organizes the World Coffee Championships (WCC) said on Friday that its decision to change the designation of competitors from Taiwan as representing "Chinese Taipei" was in line with international conventions at sporting events.

In a statement posted on its official website, the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) said the change, effective April 28, was an "administrative decision" initiated at the WCC level, as part of its role as a global organizing body.

Citing the International Olympic Committee and FIFA as examples, the SCA said the move was "in alignment with the naming conventions used by international sporting bodies" and that it did not affect who can compete, how they qualify, or their experience on the WCC stage.

The decision has drawn criticism from Taiwan's coffee community, particularly after the WCC website recently changed references to Taiwanese competitors -- including this year's World Latte Art Championship winner Lin Shao-hsing (林紹興) -- as being from "Chinese Taipei" instead of "Taiwan."

2026 World Latte Art Championship winner Lin Shao-hsing. CNA file photo

"We know that administrative decisions, however technical, can feel personal, especially when they touch on identity and belonging. We don't take that lightly. We want [the] coffee community to remain at the heart of the WCC, and that will not change," the SCA said.

It described Taiwan's coffee community as an integral and enduring part of its global family.

"To every barista, roaster, brewer, cupper, and coffee lover: thank you. We're grateful to walk alongside you, and we look forward to seeing you on the WCC stage," the association added.

The SCA again reiterated the same position in an email statement to CNA, stressing that the change was an administrative decision. It did not respond to questions over whether its decision was due to political pressure.

Earlier this week, the Taiwan Coffee Association said in a statement that Taiwanese competitors will now compete under the name "Chinese Taipei" in WCC events, calling the change an unavoidable condition to safeguard their right to participate.

• Taiwanese baristas to compete as 'Chinese Taipei': Association

It noted that Taiwanese competitors have participated under the name "Taiwan" since 2007, but stressed that the change was not its own decision and must be followed to ensure continued participation in international events.

Taiwan regularly takes part in six major WCC events, including barista, brewing, roasting, latte art, cup tasters and coffee in good spirits competitions, with winners of domestic contests representing Taiwan abroad.