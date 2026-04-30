Northern half of Taiwan turns cooler Thursday; rain moves in

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Taipei, April 30 (CNA) Temperatures in northern and central Taiwan dropped on Thursday, due to the arrival of northeasterly winds, while rain was expected across the country, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

As a passing cloud system moves eastward towards Taiwan, northern regions and central mountainous areas will see brief showers or thunderstorms, and the rest of the country can expect scattered showers, the CWA said.

Temperatures on Thursday are forecast to range between 22 and 23 degrees Celsius in the north and northeast, 24 and 27 degrees in central and eastern Taiwan, and 29 and 32 degrees in the south.

Overnight lows would fall to 19-21 degrees in northern, central and eastern Taiwan, and 22-25 degrees elsewhere, the CWA said.

According to independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), the frontal system is expected to move away Friday, giving way to partly cloudy skies and a chance of isolated afternoon showers in mountainous areas Friday and Saturday, with temperatures gradually rising.

Wu said warm weather can be expected on Sunday, with a chance of isolated afternoon showers in mountainous areas.

Based on the latest forecast models, he said, the first plum rain front may arrive between Monday and Tuesday, bringing isolated showers or thunderstorms to the northern half of the country and a chance of brief showers or thunderstorms in the south.

Temperatures are expected to fall across the island on those two days, with northern Taiwan turning cooler, Wu added.

Weather conditions are forecast to improve from May 6-9 as the rain front moves away, with daytime temperatures rising, he forecast.