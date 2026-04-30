Taiwan headline news
04/30/2026 10:16 AM
Taipei, April 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: KMT vice chairman slams legislative speaker over defense budget differences
@China Times: Storm erupts in KMT over defense budget
@Liberty Times: KMT vice chairman slams legislative speaker over defense budget differences
@Economic Daily News: Minister proposes funding National Health Insurance program with securities transaction tax
@Commercial Times: Taiwan shares see a remarkable April
@Taipei Times: President details income tax reductions
Enditem/pc
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