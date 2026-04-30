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Taiwan headline news

04/30/2026 10:16 AM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, April 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: KMT vice chairman slams legislative speaker over defense budget differences

@China Times: Storm erupts in KMT over defense budget

@Liberty Times: KMT vice chairman slams legislative speaker over defense budget differences

@Economic Daily News: Minister proposes funding National Health Insurance program with securities transaction tax

@Commercial Times: Taiwan shares see a remarkable April

@Taipei Times: President details income tax reductions

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