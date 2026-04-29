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Taiwan to resume pork exports to Philippines after regaining ASF-free status: Premier

Taipei, April 29 (CNA) Taiwan will resume pork exports to the Philippines on May 14, after regaining African swine fever (ASF)-free status with the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) said on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Cho said Manila notified Taiwan on Wednesday that it may resume exports of breeding pigs, pig semen, frozen pork, offal, and pig skin.

The Philippines suspended imports of live pigs and pork products from Taiwan on Dec. 8, 2025, after Taiwan reported its first ASF outbreak in October last year.

Cho described the Philippines' decision as "encouraging" and pledged to work with the industry to expand Taiwan's pork exports worldwide.

WOAH recognized Taiwan's ASF-free self-declaration in May last year, making it the first Asian country to achieve disease-free status for African swine fever, foot-and-mouth disease, and classical swine fever.

However, Taiwan reported its first-ever ASF case on October 21 last year, involving a farm outbreak in Taichung.

The affected farm was cleaned and disinfected, and all samples collected after Nov. 21, 2025 came back negative. The case was then formally closed and reported to WOAH on Jan. 23 this year in accordance with required procedures.

The Ministry of Agriculture submitted an application on Feb. 21 to regain self-declared ASF-free status, which was recognized by the WOAH on April 6.

Subsequently, Singapore announced on April 9 that it will resume imports of pork and pork products from Taiwan, after Taiwan regained ASF-free status.