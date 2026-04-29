Singer Kui sentenced to 10 years for fatal drunk-driving hit-and-run

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Taipei, April 29 (CNA) Taiwanese singer Kui (邱軍) was sentenced to a consolidated 10 years in prison on Wednesday for killing a taxi driver in a drunk-driving hit-and-run in Keelung in 2024, according to a ruling by the Keelung District Court.

The verdict was delivered by a citizen judge panel after three days of hearings.

Kui, 27, was sentenced to eight years for causing death while driving under the influence (DUI) and three years and six months for fleeing the scene of an accident resulting in death or injury. The court set a combined sentence of 10 years.

Presiding Judge Chien Chih-lung (簡志龍) said the sentence reflected Kui's status as a repeat offender. The singer had previously received a deferred prosecution for a drunk-driving offense and reoffended within 10 years, resulting in a fatality.

Under Taiwan's Criminal Code, a DUI offense causing death within 10 years of a prior offense is punishable by five years to life imprisonment.

According to prosecutors, Kui consumed large quantities of draft beer and millet wine at a bar in Keelung from around midnight until 4 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2024, before driving to a friend's residence.

At about 4:16 a.m., his vehicle struck a taxi driver surnamed Lee (李) and another man surnamed Chen (陳), who were standing on the roadway along Xinyi Road.

Kui did not stop to check on the victims and instead drove on, briefly pulling over before continuing to an intersection, where he ran a red light and fled despite a bystander shouting that he had hit someone, prosecutors said.

Lee later died in hospital on Jan. 3 last year, while Chen suffered contusions but survived.

During the trial, prosecutors presented surveillance footage showing Kui drinking and appearing fatigued before leaving the bar. They also cited a message he sent to his manager via the messaging app LINE, in which he responded to concerns by saying: "Look for yourself where those people were standing."

After the verdict, Kui bowed to the victim's family and apologized, telling reporters he did not consider the sentence too heavy and would continue efforts to reach a settlement.

Under Taiwan's citizen judge system, launched in 2023, serious criminal cases involving fatalities are tried by a panel of six citizen judges and three professional judges.

The ruling is subject to appeal.