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Taiwan headline news

04/27/2026 10:00 AM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, April 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trump rushed to safety as 'lone wolf' sprints past security checkpoints, fires gun at gala dinner

@China Times: Deterrence the best way to safeguard peace: Greene

@Liberty Times: Taiwan's 23 million people have right to engage with international community: Lai

@Economic Daily News: Riding momentum, Taiex expected to challenge 40,000 points

@Commercial Times: U.S. super earnings season expected to spark buying in Taiwan's AI suppliers

@Taipei Times: Lai vows Taiwan will engage globally

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