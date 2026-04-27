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Taipei, April 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trump rushed to safety as 'lone wolf' sprints past security checkpoints, fires gun at gala dinner

@China Times: Deterrence the best way to safeguard peace: Greene

@Liberty Times: Taiwan's 23 million people have right to engage with international community: Lai

@Economic Daily News: Riding momentum, Taiex expected to challenge 40,000 points

@Commercial Times: U.S. super earnings season expected to spark buying in Taiwan's AI suppliers

@Taipei Times: Lai vows Taiwan will engage globally

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