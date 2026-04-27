Taiwan headline news
04/27/2026 10:00 AM
Taipei, April 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Trump rushed to safety as 'lone wolf' sprints past security checkpoints, fires gun at gala dinner
@China Times: Deterrence the best way to safeguard peace: Greene
@Liberty Times: Taiwan's 23 million people have right to engage with international community: Lai
@Economic Daily News: Riding momentum, Taiex expected to challenge 40,000 points
@Commercial Times: U.S. super earnings season expected to spark buying in Taiwan's AI suppliers
@Taipei Times: Lai vows Taiwan will engage globally
Enditem/pc
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