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Taipei, April 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Cheng Li-wun invites foreign envoys to tea to share insights on China trip

@China Times: Wu Chih-chung worries Taiwan could be 'on the menu' at Trump-Xi meeting

@Liberty Times: Presidential envoy Lin Chia-lung breaks through blockade, arrives in Eswatini

@Economic Daily News: 15 'triple-excellent' stocks emerge as bull market leaders

@Commercial Times: 15 'two-low, one-high' stocks recommended for safe holding

@Taipei Times: Lin Chia-lung visits Eswatini as envoy

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