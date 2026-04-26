Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

04/26/2026 12:28 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Cheng Li-wun invites foreign envoys to tea to share insights on China trip

@China Times: Wu Chih-chung worries Taiwan could be 'on the menu' at Trump-Xi meeting

@Liberty Times: Presidential envoy Lin Chia-lung breaks through blockade, arrives in Eswatini

@Economic Daily News: 15 'triple-excellent' stocks emerge as bull market leaders

@Commercial Times: 15 'two-low, one-high' stocks recommended for safe holding

@Taipei Times: Lin Chia-lung visits Eswatini as envoy

Enditem/cs

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
90