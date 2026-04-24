Taiwan headline news
04/24/2026 10:43 AM
Taipei, April 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: TSMC to get boost as FSC eases ETF investment restrictions
@China Times: Cabinet says sprouted imported potatoes can be returned or destroyed as an entire batch
@Liberty Times: U.S. State Department urges China to stop pressuring Taiwan
@Economic Daily News: TSMC makes great leap forward in angstrom-class process technology
@Commercial Times: FSC eases ETF investment restrictions, adding momentum to Taiwan stock market
@Taipei Times: OAC head makes rare visit to Taiping
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