Cosmetics supplier boss indicted for selling toxic Sudan dye ingredients

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Taipei, April 23 (CNA) The Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office on Thursday indicted the head of a cosmetics ingredient supplier accused of knowingly selling raw materials contaminated with toxic Sudan Red dyes.

The man, surnamed Wu (吳), headed Yih Hong Co. Ltd., Taiwan's only importer of products from Singapore-based supplier Campo Research Pte. Ltd., prosecutors said.

In July 2025, Wu was alerted by a client that a batch of raw material might contain banned Sudan Red dyes. He subsequently sent samples for testing and received results on Aug. 28 confirming the presence of Sudan III and Sudan IV, industrial dyes considered toxic to humans and banned in Taiwan.

Wu contacted Campo, which advised him to halt distribution. However, prosecutors said he concealed the test results and continued selling the material to clients between September and October for profit. The tainted ingredients were used in products including lipstick.

Prosecutors have charged Wu with fraud and are seeking a heavy sentence, citing his disregard for consumer safety and clients' interests.

The case came to light in October 2025, when the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) detected Sudan dyes in cosmetics imported from China. The contaminated raw materials were traced back to Campo, prompting expanded inspections and leading 14 domestic and international companies to recall affected products.

On Nov. 19, the TFDA inspected Yih Hong and seized five batches of raw materials from Campo, three of which tested positive for Sudan IV, according to an earlier agency statement.

The case was then referred to prosecutors, who raided the company's office and factories, as well as facilities belonging to 13 client companies, and summoned Wu and the firms' heads on Dec. 2.

Wu has admitted to the allegations and was released on NT$300,000 (US$9,495) bail, prosecutors said.

Dermatologists warn that Sudan dyes are potentially carcinogenic. While ingestion -- such as from lip products -- poses the greatest risk, such substances are prohibited in all cosmetics, including those for external use.